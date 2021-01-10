Akufo-Addo's boys wanted Bagbin to lose - Apaak

MP for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

The praises being showered on Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin by some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been described by Dr. Clement Abas Apaak as hypocritical.

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South is claiming that the former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Gabby Otchere Darko, and some others plotted to have Alban Bagbin defeated in his election as Speaker.



According to him, there were meetings held by these top government officials just to prevent the NDC’s nominee from winning.



The chaotic scenes in parliament, the invasion of the military he added were all part of the schemes used to have Bagbin defeated.



“They plotted and schemed to ensure that our NDC nominee for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin didn’t win. We know of all the meetings held in that regard.



When all their efforts, including bringing in the army and snatching and eating ballots failed, they are now saying: oh Bagbin doesn’t dislike Akufo-Addo; oh Bagbin can’t be used to support an NDC/Mahama agenda; oh Mahama cant influence Bagbin; oh Bagbin is experienced and independent-minded; oh Bagbin this, oh Bagbin that. Really?”

He wondered why the NPP failed to support the nomination of Alban Bagbin when they knew he was competent and based for the job.



“If Akufo-Addo and his NPP liked Bagbin that much and knew all these attributes and qualities of his, why did Akufo-Addo and his NPP not propose him for Speaker? And why did they not ask their MPs elect to vote for him? And why are they unhappy that Prof. Mike Oquaye lost? And why are they fishing out some MPs from their side to punish because they voted for Bagbin? Such opportunistic hypocrites.



We the NDC proposed our own NDC Bagbin. A decision made by our NDC leader John Dramani Mahama, our NDC Council of Elders, Our NDC NEC and our NDC Parliamentarians elect. We fought for our NDC Bagbin to win as the world saw, via a secret ballot.”



He insisted the NDC presented a nominee who won the votes to become the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



“We the NDC proposed our own NDC Bagbin. A decision made by our NDC leader John Dramani Mahama, our NDC Council of Elders, Our NDC NEC and our NDC Parliamentarians elect. We fought for our NDC Bagbin to win as the world saw, via a secret ballot.

If Gabby, Awuku, Oppong, and co think pretending to like our NDC Bagbin now that he is Speaker, more than us his NDC party folks who proposed him, will influence him towards them, they should think again.



The NPP candidate Prof. Mike Oquaye lost, they should deal with it and stop prostituting themselves before our NDC Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament. He is way too experienced to fall for such fake shenanigans.”



Read his full statement below



Folks, the NPP, it’s surrogates and appendages like Awuku, Gabby, Yaw Oppong, should not think they are smarter than Ghanaians.



They plotted and schemed to ensure that our NDC nominee for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin didn’t win. We know of all the meetings held in that regard.

When all their efforts, including bringing in the army and snatching and eating ballots failed, they are now saying: oh Bagbin doesn’t dislike Akufo-Addo; oh Bagbin can’t be used to support an NDC/Mahama agenda; oh Mahama cant influence Bagbin; oh Bagbin is experienced and independent-minded; oh Bagbin this, oh Bagbin that. Really?



If Akufo-Addo and his NPP liked Bagbin that much and knew all these attributes and qualities of his, why did Akufo-Addo and his NPP not propose him for Speaker? And why did they not ask their MPs elect to vote for him? And why are they unhappy that Prof. Mike Oquaye lost? And why are they fishing out some MPs from their side to punish because they voted for Bagbin? Such opportunistic hypocrites.



We the NDC proposed our own NDC Bagbin. A decision made by our NDC leader John Dramani Mahama, our NDC Council of Elders, Our NDC NEC and our NDC Parliamentarians elect. We fought for our NDC Bagbin to win as the world saw, via a secret ballot.



If Gabby, Awuku, Oppong, and co think pretending to like our NDC Bagbin now that he is Speaker, more than us his NDC party folks who proposed him, will influence him towards them, they should think again.



The NPP candidate Prof. Mike Oquaye lost, they should deal with it and stop prostituting themselves before our NDC Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament. He is way too experienced to fall for such fake shenanigans.

I remain a citizen!



Dr. Clement Apaak



MP, Builsa South