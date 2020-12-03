Akufo-Addo’s ‘bribe’ video: Blame Kweku Baako – Presidential Staffer

Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief, the New Crusading Guide

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, an assistant technical officer at the Jubilee House, has lashed out at Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, over the alleged viral video of President Nana Akufo-Addo receiving a brown envelope containing $40,000.

According to Buabeng, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako “should blame himself for recruiting and training people into such vicious enterprise.”



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, aka Kweku Baako Jnr., on Wednesday’s edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show, disclosed that he introduced the person who secretly recorded the viral video of President Nana Akufo-Addo, to Anas Aremeyaw Anas of the New Crusading Guide and Tiger PI fame.



Baako gave the name of the recordist as one Salis Yakubu Atsuluho, who owns ‘The Salis newspaper’.



Kweku Baako Jnr. claimed that the viral video was recorded in October 2016 when Nana Akufo-Addo, who was then the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was seeking to unseat former President John Dramani Mahama.



He explained that the video recordings are two: one is fake and the other, original, but both videos contain similar or the same scenes.



“I just don’t know how I feel,” Baako admitted, “This gentleman, Salis Yakubu Atsuluho, is the guy behind The Salis newspaper. The guy who did the secret recording of candidate Akufo-Addo”.

When asked by Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of the show, to confirm if he knew that for a fact, Baako retorted “sure, sure”.



“Look, this is a guy [that] I influenced his entry into ‘Tiger Eye PI’, that’s why I said I don’t know how I feel; and in four, five months, Anas dismissed him.”



Samuel Bryan Buabeng in a Facebook post on Wednesday, which was later deleted stated: “Now it’s clear that the negatives of their so-called secret filming outweigh the positives. His current and former boys have benefited immensely from this treacherous agenda than the state and citizenry they claim they’re protecting or working in their interest,” parts of Buabeng’s post read.



In a swift response, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako wrote under the post, “You’re ignored! And forgiven!!”



Bryan Buabeng then replied: “Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, there’s no argument sir. Facts are facts. I know deep down your heart that we’ve regretted recruiting such [a] character into that enterprise.”



