Akufo-Addo's brother denies using presidential jet for private trips

Edward Akufo-Addo, a businessman and biological brother to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed claims that he uses the presidential jet for his private journeys.



The businessman has filed a suit against the Class Media Group, a journalist and two panellists who made those allegations against him.



According to him, that assertion is “utterly false and a product of the Defendant’s malicious imagination and were calculated solely to disparage him and bring his name into opprobrium.”

Edward Akufo-Addo, also known as Bompty, said radio host of Accra FM, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, the Class Media Group, the Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), and Executive Director of a group called the Good Governance and Advocacy Group Ghana, defamed him on ‘The Citizen Show’ on May 29, 2021.



He is therefore demanding GH¢10 million in damages, an apology, and an order restraining the defendants from further denigrating him.



The writ filed by Messrs Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & co., said “By reason of the impugned publication, Plaintiff’s reputation and character has been severely damaged, and he has suffered considerable embarrassment, emotional torment, and distress. Plaintiff has been brought into public odium and contempt. Plaintiff says that the damage caused to his reputation is substantial as a result of his several years of education out of Ghana and extensive business dealings with partners outside Ghana.”



It further said that “In seeking aggravated damage, the Plaintiff shall contend and so prove that the Defendants in publishing or causing to be published the statements complained of, were actuated by malice, in that they knew the words complained of to be utterly false, yet, 1st and 2nd Defendants looked on as 3rd and 4th Defendants make the statements without exacting any form of proof.”



The presidential jet

The Falcon 900 EX Presidential Jet was purchased by the Kufuor administration.



After a string of postponements, the aircraft finally made its entry into Ghana in 2008.



The Aircraft replaced the 37-year-old Foker aircraft also known as the “flying coffin”.



According to reports, the presidential jet was acquired at a cost of $37 million.



The 16-seater Falcon 900 EX EASY Presidential jet is supposed to be used by the presidency and senior government officials on national and international assignments.