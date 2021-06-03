Akufo-Addo’s brother sues media group for defamation,seeks GH¢10m in damages

Edward Akufo-Addo is the biological brother of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Managing Director of Amaadi Cold Stores Limited Edward Akufo-Addo has filed a legal suit against the Class Media Group and some personalities for defamation, Citi News has reported.



The defendants have been accused of claiming that the plaintiff has been using Ghana’s presidential jet, also known as ‘The Falcon’.



The lawsuit named Radio host of Accra FM, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah and two others for defamation.

The 1st Defendant is Class Media Group, followed by Kwabena Bobbie Ansah.



The 3rd defendant, who allegedly made the allegation, “touts himself as the Executive Director of a group called the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), whereas the fourth defendant also touts himself as the Executive Director of a group called the Good Governance and Advocacy Group Ghana.”



“Plaintiff avers that in the course of the program, the 3rd and 4th Defendants, aided and encouraged by 2nd Defendant, published of and concerning false and malicious statements about Plaintiffs alleged use of the Ghana Presidential Jet, also known as “theFalcon”, the statement of claim cited.



The businessman and brother of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is demanding GH¢10 million in damages.



Aside from the monetary damages, Edward Akufo-Addo, popularly referred to as Bompty, is also is demanding an apology, and an order restraining the defendants from further denigrating him.

The Falcon 900 EX Presidential Jet was purchased by the Kufuor administration.



After a string of postponements, the aircraft finally made its entry into Ghana in 2008.



The Aircraft replaced the 37-year-old Foker aircraft also known as the “flying coffin”.



According to reports, the presidential jet was acquired at a cost of US$37 million.



The 16-seater Falcon 900 EX EASY Presidential jet is supposed to be used by the presidency and senior government officials on national and international assignments.