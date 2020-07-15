Regional News

Akufo-Addo’s call for substantive and deliberative discourse apt - Tuobodom DCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Techiman North District Chief Executive, Hon Peter Mensah has welcomed President Akufo-Addo’s call for a “substantive and deliberative discourse” political campaign devoid of insults and lies in the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the DCE, the country has seen monumental growth and developments in less than 4 years under the visionary President Nana Akufo-Addo, hence the need to highlight them instead of verification, vendetta, acrimony, ethnocentric and inflammatory comments that will not consolidate national cohesion adding that “our great achievements of our Party across the different sectors of the Ghanaian economy”.



President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday appealed to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign communication for election 2020 should be devoid of ethnocentrism, religion, mudslinging and gender biases.



He said rather, the party’s campaigns should be based on a more substantive and deliberative discourse.



The president made the call when he held a virtual meeting with members of his campaign communications advisory team in Accra.



The NPP leader wants the campaign to be based on the competencies, records, output and achievements of his administration are presented to the electorates.



Speaking to Newsmen in an interview on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Hon Peter Mensah appealed to Ghanaians to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government a second term in office in forthcoming December general elections.



He applauded the President for the “bold” measures he has taken to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

According to the Tuobodom DCE, the NPP government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has outperformed within three and half years of its administration and made significant strides in all sectors of the economy.



"We dare not leave the many factories coming up, under our 1D1F scheme, to be truncated. We dare not leave the Free SHS to be “reviewed”. We dare not leave our roads to go unattended again, only to become part of a ‘Green Book’ propaganda. We dare not jeopardise the digitization schedule on which we have embarked.”



We grow the economy, they shrink the economy. We create the properly regulated, enabling atmosphere for businesses to flourish, they allow chancers and speculators to lure citizens into putting their monies in dodgy enterprises. They bring our banks and financial services to near collapse, and we have to clean up, shore up and restore confidence. They plunge us into DUMSOR, we keep the lights on. They look on clueless, as hundreds of thousands of Ghana’s children exit school at JHS, we bring Free SHS and Free TVET to prepare our children better to face life. They resort to crude language when faced with difficult arguments, we raise the level of public discourse.



Hon Peter Mensah enumerated some major reasons why Ghanaians must give more years NPP to keep Nana-Bawumia legacy.



1. Expand and further strengthen the Free SHS Policy.



2. Complete the One District One Factory Policy.



3. Complete the One Village One Dam Policy.

4. Complete the Ghana Card Registration.



5. Complete the Railway Infrastructure Policy.



6. Complete the building of Kumasi International Airport.



7. Continue the Expansion of the Economy.



8. Complete the various road projects started by Akufo-Addo’s administration and his predecessors.



9. Continue the Planting for Food and Jobs Policy.



10. Complete the Housing Scheme and Projects.

11. Continue providing jobs for Ghanaians especially the youth.



12. Continue providing a reliable supply of electricity.



13. Prevent Dumsor from reoccurring.



14. Provide an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish.



15. Continue to provide seed capital to the youth who desire to set up their own businesses.



16. Complete building of solid institutions and systems to fight corruption.



17. Sustain the payment of Teacher trainees allowance.

18. Sustain the payment of Nursing trainees allowance.



19. Sustain the peace and stability of the Country.



20. Complete the digitization of the economy.



21. Ushers Ghana into full Cashlite Society.

