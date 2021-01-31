Akufo-Addo's coronavirus address: Ghanaians divided over possible lockdown

President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation on containment measures to stem the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The government has implemented systems for dealing with the pandemic, through the imposition of restrictions on certain activities.
However, cases have gone above those benchmark figures, pushing the government to contemplate a possible lockdown.
Concerns are rife for the President to give further details on the COVID-19 vaccine and when the country will receive its first supply.
As Ghanaians prepare to hear the various interventions that Akufo-Addo will announce tonight, some people are already anticipating a lockdown.
A cross-section understands the need for restrictions on gatherings but does not think it is fair to enforce a total lockdown.
The country has repeatedly reached new records in the number of daily infections, recording an average of over 600 new infections daily, according to the Ghana Health Service.
On the Ghana Health Service website as at Sunday, January 31, 2021, it reported that 65,427 cases have been detected with 55,236 recoveries, 4,665 active cases with 797 new cases, and 405 deaths.
According to the GHS, there are at least 125 severe cases and 44 critically ill persons. No one is on a ventilator at the moment.
Below are some tweets anticipating a lockdown announcement tonight or otherwise
Am calling all these people to my house before #lockdown in #Ghana. #Beyonce , #Rihanna , #hajiabintu & #CelineDion etc.???????? ANAA ME BODAM ????????????— Six wizzy (@WizzySix) January 31, 2021
Why you figa you go get Lockdown— Man Ghana???????? (@Kweyku) January 31, 2021
Don’t you think it’s best to come lockdown in Ghana?????????????— Kofi Cephas (@youngcephas) January 31, 2021
It is too early for ban and lockdown. Mr President, the year has just began ooo, pls take note of that.— fuaster Boampong (@faustabo) January 31, 2021
In Ghana, 95% of Ghanaians are living in poverty, always living with hand to mouth.
Make much restrictions on nose mask and let's watch and pray.
There may not be a lockdown in Ghana, but what we may get is
????? Reintroduction of restrictions on social gatherings— Maiestas ?? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) January 31, 2021
????? Curfew
with the power invested in me as the president of ghana and the commander of the arm forces, there is going to be one month of lockdown ????????— Madina fyn boy ???????????????? (@l_o_w_ke_y) January 31, 2021
It will take a collective effort to minimize the spread of #COVID19 in Ghana. #Lockdown maybe but strict adherence to social distancing, hand washing and mandatory use of nose masks is the way to go.— F I I F I ???? (@badweenba) January 31, 2021
