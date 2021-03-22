Akufo-Addo’s corruption fight: Negatives more than positives – Vitus Azeem

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Anti-graft campaigner Vitus Azeem has expressed disappointment in government’s fight against corruption in the country.

According to Mr. Azeem, the President has not done enough to merit praises as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.



Mr. Azeem said this in reaction to the 21-page letter from the office of the President justifying the forced retirement of Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo who is seen by some Civil Society Organisations as been victimized by the Presidency for fighting corruption.



The Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) observed on the Class Morning Show on ClassFM on Monday, 22 March 2021 that any new government is often more corrupt than the previous one.



He told show host Charles Oppong Asamoah that: “I wouldn’t say I’ve not seen anything but the negatives are more than the positives. For example, he[Akufo-Addo] promised to establish an office of special prosecutor which he did and appointed somebody from the opposition to lead that office. That is an achievement.

“The right to information bill that had been pending since 2003 was passed under his administration and that is an achievement...



“In 2017/18 the government increased the allocation to some accountability institutions, so yes, anybody that comes to power is expected to do certain things so he has done somethings but they do not meet the expectations of some of us because when there’s a change in government, people voted for change because they want you to do better, so if you are not doing up to what your predecessor was doing then definitely you don’t deserve any praises. We need to do better.



“And I have always had this view that anytime there is a change of government instead of being an improvement, corruption worsens not just with this government. When you look at all governments since 1992, any new government comes, corruption seems to be higher than the one before.”