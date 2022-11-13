'Akufo-Addo’s ears are for decoration, he doesn’t hear' – Sammy George

Opposition Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his refusal to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking in a recent interview with Metro TV, lawmaker described the president as a stubborn person.



"The president sits on his ears so he doesn’t hear when we talk. If the president hears and listens, forget NDC, his own party is telling him to change Ken Ofori-Atta. The president, he doesn’t hear. His ears are decoration. The ears on his head they are decorations, he doesn’t use them to hear. Something is in the president’s ear and we will take those things out on the 7th of December," he said.



"How can you be the president and the whole country is telling you to go in one direction, and you alone you say no? Why, is the country for you?” he questioned.



Sam Nartey George was speaking on the sidelines of the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Executives election.



He further described President Akufo-Addo as an incompetent man with no knowledge on how to steer the affairs of the nation.



“The man is clueless, the man is incompetent, the man is fed up. The man has absolutely no idea. Sack your cousin who is destroying the country that one too has become a fight. I mean he is more interested in flying private jets and speaking cockerel accent but when it comes to the real job, he has no idea,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo has been under pressure to sack his minister for finance amidst the nation’s rising inflation and economic hardship.



Members of parliament from the president’s New Patriotic Party have become the latest group calling for the minister to be axed from the government.



The minority in parliament made up of opposition members on Thursday, November 17, 2022, moved a motion for a vote of censure to be passed on the minister for finance.



The speaker after admitting the motion and rejecting a preliminary objection to the motion by the majority side has referred the motion to an 8-member ad hoc committee to investigate the motion and make recommendations to the house.







GA/ESA