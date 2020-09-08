Politics

Akufo-Addo’s election as ECOWAS Chair confirmation of his stellar leadership – Bawumia

President Akufo-Addo with his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s election as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a confirmation of his stellar leadership that is experienced every day in Ghana Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Nana Akufo-Addo was unanimously elected chairman of ECOWAS at its 57th Summit in Niamey, Niger on Monday, 7 September 2020.



In a congratulatory message to his boss, Dr Bawumia further noted in a Facebook post that “As the world transition through the new-normal, your visionary leadership will be instrumental for ECOWAS member States.”



Nana Akufo-Addo in his acceptance speech noted that “when we think of West Africa together with our individual countries, we are not just being pan-Africanists, we are also being true nationalists, because what makes West Africa more prosperous will make each of our individual countries more prosperous.”

He urged his colleague Heads of State to give enthusiastic support to community decisions, and build ECOWAS rapidly.



“Our peoples deserve no less, and the objectives of peace, progress and prosperity will, thus, be within our reach, realising the historic purposes of ECOWAS,” Nana Akufo-Addo added.

