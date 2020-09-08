General News

Akufo-Addo’s election as ECOWAS Chair confirms his stellar leadership – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s election as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a confirmation of his stellar leadership experienced everyday in Ghana, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said on Tuesday.

In a congratulatory message posted on his Facebook page, he said President Akufo-Addo was unanimously elected at the 57th ECOWAS Summit in Niamey, Niger on Monday, September 7, 2020.



“As the world transition through the new-normal, your visionary leadership will be instrumental for ECOWAS member states,” the Vice President said.



"May the Lord continue to make you great and strong. We are proud of your selfless leadership."



President Akufo-Addo takes over from Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou, who held the position for a year.

In his acceptance address, the President said: “When we think of West Africa together with our individual countries, we are not just being pan-Africanists, we are also being true nationalists because what makes West Africa more prosperous will make each of our individual countries more prosperous.”



He urged his colleague heads of state to give enthusiastic support to community decisions and build ECOWAS rapidly.



“Our people deserve no less, and the objectives of peace, progress and prosperity will, thus, be within our reach, realising the historic purposes of ECOWAS,” President Akufo-Addo said.



The ECOWAS Chairmanship position is held for one year.

