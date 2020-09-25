Akufo-Addo's free SHS is transforming our communities - Tain chiefs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Chiefs in the Tain Traditional Area have commended the President Akufo-Addo-led government for implementing the Free Senior High School policy, saying it is transforming their communities.

At a durbar to welcome Vice President Mahammudu Bawumia on Thursday in Nsawkaw, the chiefs said the Free SHS had made it possible for their children to access secondary education, hitherto out of the reach of many.



Daasebre Okogyeaman Duodu Ampem III, Nsawkaw Chief, who spoke on behalf of the Tain chiefs, said, "The people of Tain are so grateful for your Free SHS. Today, most of our people are getting free education and that will help us."



He said as a poor and marginalised community, the Free SHS policy "will help change the socio-economic structure of our district."



The chiefs urged the Government to continue bridging the socio-economic gap in the country, especially in their traditional area.



"We are part of the marginalised; very poor, low income and so every effort must be made by the government to undertake infrastructural development in the area to help.

"Your programme should be geared towards alleviating poverty in the poor communities like Tain," he stated.



The Chiefs acknowledged government's ongoing cashew factory project in the area and appealed to government to increase the price of Cashew.



"We grow cashew and we know there is an attempt to build a cashew factory for us; it is in the process and we are waiting for it."



"We also want you to do something about cashew prices because the cashew farmers are complaining of the pricing."



Before Dr. Bawumia's visit to Nsawkaw, he had visited Bongaase in the Banda constituency, where the chiefs also expressed concerns about the welfare of cashew farmers.





The Vice President spoke extensively about government's plan to prioritise the cultivation and processing of cashew and other crops.



He said the Tree Crops Development Authority Bill had been passed by Parliament, and the Authority would supervise the activities of cashew farming and other crops, just as the Cocoa Marketing Board did for cocoa.



On pricing, the Vice President said the Tree Crops Development Authority would be the exclusive government agency to manage Cashew pricing, as well as to conduct research into the cashew value chain as well as other tree crops.



