Akufo-Addo’s given hope to Ghanaians in despair – Free Zones CEO

CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Michael Okyere Baafi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Michael Okyere Baafi, has indicated that Ghanaians who were disappointed in life because of their inability to make ends meet and to also take care of the educational needs of their children have been given hope in life due to the prudent policies introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Okyere Baafi said the implementation of the Free Senior High School programme alone has even taken a huge burden off parents and students who were in despair.



Apart from the Free SHS, he said, the government has also initiated projects to create jobs for the unemployed.



These include the One District One Factory, the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) and several other projects.



Speaking on TV3‘s New Day with Berla Mundi Wednesday, November 11, the New Juaben South Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said: “The president has given hope to Ghanaians with all these programmes that are being implemented.”



When asked about his take on the leadership style of Mr Akufo-Addo and whether or not the president is shielding his appointees from being investigated over alleged involvement in corruption cases, he said: “the president is not protecting anybody from prosecution”.

“The president has been a president for all and he has conducted himself very well."



“He has punished those that needed to be punished, he has shown leadership."



“A lot of people have been fired, people working very close to the president even in private capacities. I believe that the president has been a president for all, he has conducted himself well."



“I am a pro-NPP, I am not pro-Akufo-Addo. I serve the interest of the party called NPP and I will die for the party."



“The party is the one that I am serving now. The president has given us the opportunity to serve, we are serving his interest and supporting him to succeed as president so we look at the party first.”