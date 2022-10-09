8
Akufo-Addo’s government deserves commendation for YouStart programme – Nii Ashitey Ollenu

Nii Oshitey Ollenu.jpeg Nii Ashitey Ollenu

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency. Nii Ashitey Ollenu has commended the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for introducing policies to empower the Ghanaian youth.

Speaking on Top FM’s Final Point programme, the philanthropist and youth activist noted the need for deliberate actions aimed at empowering the youth of Ghana.

“My focus is on youth empowerment, unfortunately, some people have boxed up the youth with unfulfilled promises. So all the time the youth are living in disappointment. So it is about time the youth get empowered to bring out the giants in them,” he told the host of the programme, Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.

He however lauded the government for introducing the YouStart programme which aims at providing funding and technical guidance to youth of Ghana to go into entrepreneurship.

“One thing I believe the government of President Akufo-Addo deserves commendation for is the introduction of the YouStart programme. It is a youth-focused programme and if it is administered as it had been planned the youth will be relieved

“My doors are always opened and I am also glad that the Ghana Enterprises agency which is formally the National Board for Small Scale Industries is the agency behind the policy,” he added.

