Akufo-Addo’s government most corrupt under 4th Republic – Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has claimed that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government is riddled with unparalleled corruption describing it as the most corrupt since 1992.

Kpebu, speaking on One On One show on Metro TV (August 14, 2023) said corruption has been a big problem with this government and more so because Akufo-Addo is not willing to take action on it.



“We have always known that corruption is such a big problem in this government. This government is riddled with unparalleled corruption in our history. This is about the most corrupt administration we have seen since the 1992 Constitution,” he submitted.



Asked about his initial reaction when the Cecilia Dapaah heist was reported, he responded: “But it beggars’ belief, but I didn’t believe that it would get this bad, that we would see so much money. So, I was really shocked, I was.”



Kpebu who is a serial critic of the president and the government said in 2022, at height of economic woes, people said money was in the hands of the ministers and at the presidency.



“I dismissed it but Madam Dapaa’s case gives credence to the issue,” he stressed.

The Cecilia Dapaah theft issue has triggered the resignation of the former sanitation minister who is currently the subject of a corruption probe by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Two of her former house helps who are said to have stolen a million dollars, hundreds of thousands of euros and Ghana cedis are currently facing charges in a Circuit Court. They are joined by five accomplices in the dissipation of the stolen funds.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Meanwhile, watch Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



