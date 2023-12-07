Akufo-Addo's government should have been banned from COP28 - NDC MP

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has opined that President Akufo-Addo and his delegation participating at the COP28 should not have been allowed.

The lawmaker noted that Ghana has witnessed the worst destruction of our forest reserves under the Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia governments.



He stated that the governing party and appointees are direct beneficiaries of illegal mining activities and hence should not have been allowed to participate in the COP28 event.



According to him, the activities of the government and appointees, including illegal mining, are the main cause of the destruction of our natural environment, including forests and rivers.



Delegates from nearly 200 countries, leaders of business and finance, and representatives of civil society will gather in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 for the COP28 climate conference with the aim of fast-tracking the transition to a clean-energy future.



With tangible actions and credible solutions, COP28 can serve as a springboard to fast-track the energy transition, fix climate finance, focus on nature, lives, and livelihoods, and foster a more inclusive process. It’s time to unite, act, and deliver.



COP28 is expected to stress the importance of collective action to stop climate change and the critical role of finance in the low-carbon transition.

Ghana is participating, with 618 delegates representing the country.



However, Dr. Apaak says Ghana’s participation is not in line with the objectives of the meeting and should have been allowed to participate.



He argued that the president who is leading our delegates is a beneficiary of the legal mining activities that have destroyed our forest reserves and water bodies.



He wrote “COP28 – Our forest reserves have seen the worst destruction, and our water bodies the worst pollution, under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP gov’t.



"That NPP gov’t and ruling party officials are beneficiaries of illegal mining, the main cause of the destruction of our natural environment; forests and rivers, is an open secret.



"Killing our rivers and decimating our forests via illegal mining is contributing to worsening climatic conditions. The Akufo Addo/Bawumia NPP gov’t by its actions and inactions is pro-climate change, and ought not to have been allowed to participate in COP28," Apaak submitted.