Akufo-Addo’s govt has failed galamsey fight woefully – Fmr Prez Staffer

Prince-Derek Adjei has blamed President Nana Akufo-Addo for the failure to halt illegal mining

As the public concern is growing about the havoc illegal small scale mining (galamsey) is causing in the country, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prince-Derek Adjei has blamed President Nana Akufo-Addo for the failure to clamp down on illegal miners.

Adjei who is also a researcher noted that the fight against galamsey has totally failed under the NPP government, saying despite the resources the government claims to have put into the fight that instilled hope in Ghanaians that the bad activities of the operators of illegal mining would be ended, the government has shown zero results.



He said the numerous pragmatic approach by this current government big guns have rendered the fight against illegal mining fruitless, thereby accusing the government of being the rationale behind the rampant activities of illegal mining in the country.



In his submissions on TV XYZ, Adjei explained the president’s unresponsiveness to bring the perpetrators, most of whom are linked to his government, to book has escalated the canker in the country.



Adjei made it clear that Charles Bissue, a presidential staffer and the Ashanti regional NPP party Chairman Wontumi who were involved in the activities of illegal mining which is destroying the country’s water bodies are still enjoying the butter and bread of this government without the law dealing with them.

Adjei said what was more saddening was the government’s inability to look into what accounted for the gruesome murder of Major Maxwell Mahama who was on the mission to stop the activities of illegal mining in the Central Region paints a clear picture that the government is only doing lip service and not committed to clamping down on illegal miners.



Prince-Derek Adjei again stated the spectacular failure of this government that promised hugely to end the menace of illegal mining underscores the government’s zero approaches and point to the truth that policies and measures most at times institute self-aggrandizement because the government has created a congenial environment for some top members of the NPP party to engage in illegal mining to enrich themselves.



He emphasized that the government’s call for National consensus by the National Democratic Congress NDC is bogus because his pledge to end galamsey activities has proved abortive.



“Deploying Soldiers to galamsey site to burn excavators are just for the cameras because we were in this country where many excavators flew in to thin air so such move by the government will not yield any good results,” He told Morning update host Eric Ahianyo.