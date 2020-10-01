Akufo-Addo's govt 'shamefully pulled down' delivery tracker - James Agyenim-Boateng

Spokesperson for the NDC Campaign Team, James Agyenim-Boateng has accused the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo of "shamefully" pulling down its infrastructure development tracker due to the showcasing of ghosts projects.

According to him, the website has been taken down because several people have taken the government on for replication of projects and also publication of nonexistent ones.



On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia outdoored what he described as a centralized portal that will enable Ghanaians track infrastructural projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government.



At a virtual Town Hall meeting hosted at the Academy of Art and Sciences showcasing the NPP's infrastructure record, he raved that Ghana is the only country in Africa to have launched such a website designed to capture and make easily accessible, data on all of its projects



“As far as we know, Ghana is the only country in Africa that has implemented this publicly accessible delivery tracker for its infrastructure projects. No other country has done so,” Dr. Bawumia.



But speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, James Agyenim Boateng asserted that 90 percent of the one-village one-dam projects which the Akufo-Addo government takes pride in are not fit for purpose.

“And talking about their infrastructure development tracker, can you see that they have pulled it down because people are pointing to projects which have been repeated severally in the tracker and also nonexistent projects...



“Many people have been taking them on. One of the things that the government has been taking pride in is the one-village one-dam projects and Peasant Farmer Association is saying that 90 percent of the dams are not fit for purpose”, he slammed.



His comment is borne out of the fact that President Akufo-Addo, during his tour of the Ashanti Region accused the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, of being inconsistent with his promises, especially on the Free Senior High School (SHS) Program.



Additionally, earlier this week, Dr. Bawumia also called on Ghanaians not to entrust the future of the country into the hands of the former President, who "incompetently running the economy into a ditch".



Responding to these comments, the Spokesperson for the NDC Campaign Team chastised the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia for failing to honour its numerous campaign promises and instead seeking to call the kettle black. He used the opportunity to highlight the developmental projects the next NDC government intends focusing on.

“John Dramani Mahama is very focused on his campaign without giving heed to the distractions from Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia and if you are talking about a President who has failed to perform, a president who could not honor his promises, then it is President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr. Bawumia. I was expecting to hear them catalogue what they have done for this country. This is a government that has failed to perform and they have no plan for the country...



"....the next Mahama government will complete all infrastructure projects which have been abandoned by the Akufo-Addo administration and build classroom blocks and dormitories in existing schools in order to end the double-track system so that every student can go to school simultaneously.



"....the Mahama government will also establish the Cashew Development Board in cocoa equivalent to manage cashew issues in the country," James Agyenim Boateng pontificated.



