Akufo-Addo’s govt will try to collapse Angel Group of Companies – Badu Kobi

Prophet Badu Kobi, leader of the Glorious Wave Chapel International who is known for announcing prophecies every 31st night has said the Akufo-Addo government plans to bring down Angel Group of Companies.

According to him, this is somehow linked to the attacks on the home of Angel Broadcasting Network journalist, Captain Smart.



"The owner of Angel FM should pray. There is a conspiracy to bring his business down in 2021. Captain Smart should ask me who sent people to his house," he said.



Prophet Badu Kobi released 21 prophesies ranging from international affairs to local issues.



Among others, he warned Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer of the NDC to take his personal security seriously as he is being targeted to be killed.



Read the 21 prophecies below;



India shall progress than any other country

The economy of America will slow down



The economy of China will tumble







The truth of Ghana's election will come out



NPP will give out Kennedy Agyapong



Deportations from nations worldwide

Iran will worry America



Another virus is coming and the source China and it will pass through Europe



Economies of the world will slow down



Prophets shall be attacked



Because of darkness over Ghana death, poverty, sicknesses will be cheap



A very big funeral will happen in Ghana

Some countries under the UK will start the process of breaking away



2021 will be the year of increased enemies



Bishop Agyinasare, Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie have been programmed to be attacked Landcruiser with foreign people have been given pictures of pastors but God won't give them up. It is political and some pastors are involved



Citizens are going to fight police and military

Serious in-fighting in the NPP and secrets will come out



Jean Mensa's life is in danger



More protests across nations