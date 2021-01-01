39
Akufo-Addo’s govt will try to collapse Angel Group of Companies – Badu Kobi

Fri, 1 Jan 2021 Source: My News GH

Prophet Badu Kobi, leader of the Glorious Wave Chapel International who is known for announcing prophecies every 31st night has said the Akufo-Addo government plans to bring down Angel Group of Companies.

According to him, this is somehow linked to the attacks on the home of Angel Broadcasting Network journalist, Captain Smart.

"The owner of Angel FM should pray. There is a conspiracy to bring his business down in 2021. Captain Smart should ask me who sent people to his house," he said.

Prophet Badu Kobi released 21 prophesies ranging from international affairs to local issues.

Among others, he warned Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer of the NDC to take his personal security seriously as he is being targeted to be killed.

Read the 21 prophecies below;

India shall progress than any other country

The economy of America will slow down

The economy of China will tumble



The truth of Ghana's election will come out

NPP will give out Kennedy Agyapong

Deportations from nations worldwide

Iran will worry America

Another virus is coming and the source China and it will pass through Europe

Economies of the world will slow down

Prophets shall be attacked

Because of darkness over Ghana death, poverty, sicknesses will be cheap

A very big funeral will happen in Ghana

Some countries under the UK will start the process of breaking away

2021 will be the year of increased enemies

Bishop Agyinasare, Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie have been programmed to be attacked Landcruiser with foreign people have been given pictures of pastors but God won't give them up. It is political and some pastors are involved

NDC should pray for Sammy Gyamfi. Some people want to kill him spiritually.

Citizens are going to fight police and military

Serious in-fighting in the NPP and secrets will come out

Jean Mensa's life is in danger

More protests across nations

