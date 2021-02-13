Akufo-Addo's greatest achievement not Free SHS, or 1D1F; it is discovering Bawumia - Wontumi

President Akufo-Addo and Veep Bawumia

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Bosiako has told Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that his biggest achievement as a politician was his discovery of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the President’s biggest achievements can’t be the various projects scattered across the country but discovering a novice and making him a great political personality.



Wontumi who made this known on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio said: “I met the President and I asked him, do you know your biggest achievement? The President then put a question to me that what do I think. I told him, your biggest achievement is not one district, one factory and the other projects, it is your discovery of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. You gave the people of Ghana an intelligent man and a man who is not corrupt.”

He indicated that since Dr Mahamudu Bawumia came to the political scene, he has proven himself worthy of praise and his various initiatives have transformed Ghana’s economy into a modern one making life easier.



“Bawumia who is the digital man is credited with a number of great initiatives including mobile money interoperability and other great initiatives. He is also the economics messiah so no one can beat him,” he said while singing praises of the Vice President.