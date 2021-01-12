Akufo-Addo's inauguration was a funeral ceremony - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, has likened the Swearing-In ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo's second time to a funeral service.

He said anyone who has been victorious at something should be bold and proud enough to showcase it but the visible unhappiness on the face of the president during his investiture on January 7 gives credence to the fact that he knows there was something wrong with his victory in the 2020 polls.



"Were we not in this country four years ago when he asked us to be citizens and not spectators? Today, even the rights to be spectators have been taken from us," he said.



General Mosquito of the NDC was on Accra FM's morning show, Ghana Yensom, on Monday, January 12, 2021, to discuss a plethora of issues within the political space including his party's election petitions in court.

Mr Nketia added that what pertained in the past where people gathered at the Black Star Square to participate in the swearing-in of a president was even denied them this time.



He then described the decision to have such a small ceremony at the forecourt of Parliament with restricted access to invited guests as something only akin to a funeral ceremony.



"It was obvious that the government was about dying and so it was not surprising that their choice for the ceremony was a place that shares a wall with the Osu Cemetery," he said.