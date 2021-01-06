Akufo-Addo’s last SONA unimpressive - Ras Mubarak

Mr. Ras Mubarak, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last State of the Nation Address (SONA) as empty and unimpressive.

He said the President’s projection of strong economic growth was a far cry from the reality, and that Ghanaians across the country had not seen any of such growth.



Mr. Mubarak made the comment in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in reaction to President Akufo-Addo’s last SONA to the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic, as demanded by the 1992 Constitution.



The Seventh Parliament dissolves on midnight on January 6, 2021.



President Akufo-Addo stated among other things that his government was able to implement major flagship programs, achieved single-digit inflation, and reduced fiscal deficits with three consecutive years of primary surpluses.



It also ensured a relatively stable exchange rate, significant improvement in the current account with three consecutive years of trade surpluses, strong foreign exchange reserve buffers, and markedly reduced lending rates.

However, Mr. Mubarak reacting to these claims said Ghanaians do not feel the change the President talked about, adding that people are still struggling to survive.



He said many businesses are at a standstill as a result of the COVID-19 and even before that there were genuine difficulties within the country.



Mr. Mubarak expressed dismay at the silence of President Akufo-Addo over the numerous cases of violence and death witnessed in the December 7, 2020 elections.



