Akufo-Addo’s leadership is not what attracted Twitter to Ghana – Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Freelance journalist

Freelance journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has named three former Presidents of Ghana who should be congratulated over Twitter’s decision to open its first African presence in Ghana, revealing that it is their work on promoting press freedom that has made Ghana attractive to the likes of Twitter.

His remarks come after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, via a tweet, announced that the company would be setting up a presence in Africa. “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you, Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo,” he said.



In a statement, Twitter says it is now actively building a team in Ghana “to be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the continent.”



Twitter indicated several roles, from product and engineering to design, marketing, and communications, for job openings in the company. However, individuals will fill these roles remotely as Twitter makes plans to establish an office in the country later.



“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is excellent news. Government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country,” said Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He also revealed that he held a virtual meeting with Dorsey on the 7th of April, where the two parties might have finalized the deal.

“As I indicated to Jack in our virtual meeting on 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in and to do business in Ghana,” he added.



According to Twitter, the decision to kick off its African expansion with Ghana stems from the country’s dealings with AfCFTA and its openness toward the internet.



But in responding to the news, Manasseh Azure Awuni who is now a freelance journalist wrote:



“Kudos to JA Kufuor, Atta Mills, John Mahama and all who have promoted free speech and made us attractive to the likes of Twitter.”



Same journalist is on record to have said that during the tenure of the former President John Dramani Mahama journalists could go about their duties freely without any form of fear or intimidation.

According to him, freedom of the press is being suppressed by the Akufo-Addo led administration.



Mr Manasseh Azure Awuni who claimed he was forced to go on exile in South Africa following death threats in relation to the airing of his documentary on the alleged activities of a pro-governing party militia group at the Osu Castle, said John Mahama weighs ahead of Akufo-Addo on press freedom.



Speaking on Accra FM on Thursday, July 25 2019, Mr Awuni, who was commenting on the increase of attacks on journalists in recent times indicated that the Akufo-Addo government should emulate former President John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) by eschewing vindictiveness against persons who highlight the ills of his government.



