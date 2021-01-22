Akufo-Addo’s ministerial list: These four nominations shocked Ghanaians

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Albert Kan Dapaah, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented a full list of his ministerial nominees for his second term on Thursday, January 22, 2021.

Many ministers retained their portfolios, some were reassigned, and a few others were elevated. Quite a number of Ministers, however, were dropped.



In this list, some names which emerged have already sparked debates.



Whereas some of the conversations are centered on the ability of these persons to effectively deliver on their designated responsibilities, others are focused on the past performance of some of these persons and what could possibly have informed their retainment.



Mavis Hawa Koomson:



She was previously Minister for Special Development Initiatives. That Ministry has been realigned, but she has been retained as a substantive minister, this time, to head the Fisheries and Aquaculture ministry.



During her first term as an appointee, Hawa Koomson was in the news for several reasons, one of them being her defense for why some dams under the 1-Village-1-Dam were of low quality.



The Minister had been accused of overseeing the construction of mediocre dams under the project. But her defense startled many, according to her, the monies being provided by the government at the time; GHC250,000 was not substantive enough to construct a proper dam.



In her words,

“…if I’m constructing a 250,000 Ghana [cedis] dam, then what kind of dam are you expecting from me?” she asked in a video that went viral.”



After this, she was in the news again for having fired gunshots at her constituency; Awutu Senya East, during the voters registration exercise. In a similar manner, she defended herself, noting that the move was done to counter intimidations from the camp of her opponents.



Following these, some section of Ghanaians questioned if her actions were befitting of a Minister and a Member of Parliament. Her new appointment hence has been met with questions and concerns already, here are a few of them.





The Reckless, Violent-Obsessed,Gun-Wielding MP for ASEC, Hawa Koomson has been nominated as Minister designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development. This is Akufo-Addo’s TACIT ENDORSEMENT of her RECKLESSNESS!!! Such a Shame ! — Edem Agbana ???????? (@edemagbana) January 21, 2021

Hawa Koomson should not be rewarded for her thuggery. She shd not be Minister. — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) January 21, 2021

Why will a serious president appoint Hawa Koomson to be minister for shooting in public and with her thugs — ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) January 21, 2021

Adwoa Safo:She was previously the Procurement Minister in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ’s first term. On more than one occasion, questions were raised about her efficiency and what visible work her ministry was doing.

That aside, her new position will require that she promotes issues regarding the welfare of women, children and the vulnerable in society. Questions are already emerging about her ability to fit in and adequately perform these responsibilities.





Gender Ministry? Tough one for Adwoa Safo if you ask me.???? — Nii Larte Lartey (@lartelartey) January 21, 2021

Adwoa Safo to Gender Ministry. Interesting — Jude B. Duncan (@mensaduncan) January 21, 2021

I don't know what I make of Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister. ???? — Renée???? (@Fc_fafali) January 21, 2021

Ibrahim Awal Mohammed:This is one name that has surfaced in quite a number of conversations already. He is the former Minister for Business Development but has been reassigned to head the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry.

He will be replacing Barbara Oteng Gyasi his predecessor.



The conversation around Mr Mohammed is not necessarily one that questions his aptitude. It appears some section of Ghanaians rather find it an interesting choice and though have already endorsed his prowess, are anxious about what he will bring on board.





Awal Mohammed moved from the now defunct Business Development Ministry to head the Tourism Ministry.



Weird. — Jude B. Duncan (@mensaduncan) January 21, 2021

Awal Mohammed. The rapper?????????. Tourism and Arts and Culture ???????????? — The Big Story?? (@manuvor) January 21, 2021

I have heard alot about Awal Mohammed, I look forward to the innovations that he brings to the office — Nii Lante Van Cunnison (@CunnisElijah) January 21, 2021

Albert Kan Dapaah:As National Security Minister under Akufo-Addo’s first administration, many were shocked and largely disappointed when videos emerged, capturing Mr. Kan Dapaah in compromising situations with a lady who was not his wife.

Though others defended him saying it could be anyone else in that situation considering he had his male tendencies, others said his show of vulnerability as depicted in the video was enough evidence that he could easily divulge issues of national importance during one of those weak moments.



He, however, has been retained as a substantive minister in the same capacity to serve under President Akufo-Addo’s second term. This is what some persons have been saying since.





Kan Dapaah’s own is the most surprising for me. Maybe the President knows something the rest of us don’t know ?????????? — Paulina Kuranchie???????? (@PaulinKuranchie) January 22, 2021

Our National Security still in the hands of Kan Dapaah. Oh okay https://t.co/RthqzBLLUm — that Cute Boy???? (@_georgeperry) January 21, 2021

@Serwaa_Amihere I wonder why Kan Dapaah is still de head of National Security in Gh ???????? — Gh Kwasi Barista (@barista_gh) January 21, 2021

What’s Kan Dapaah still doing at National Security??? Another waste of tax payers money — Delicious (@barry_stilesGh) January 21, 2021

really disappointed with Kan Dapaah’s retention. he should be sacked kraaa — NKATSE (@qwequabeiqu) January 21, 2021