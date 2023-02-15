1
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees to be vetted by parliament on February 20

New Ministerial Appointees By Akufo Addo In 2023 The nominees will be vetted next week

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will convene on Monday, February 20, 2023, to start vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The nominees to appear before the committee include Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, the Minister designate for Trade and Industry, the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka) who would be serving as his deputy.

MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister.

Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam was named by the president as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry while Herbert Krapah was nominated deputy Minister for Energy.

Their nominations by the president largely came as a result of some of the president’s previous appointees resigning from their post.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
The former Catholic priest who is now married in the Anglican Church
How Yaa Jackson almost gave up pushing out her son during labour
Miners deployed in search of Christian Atsu as thermal cameras show 'proof of life'
Obiri Boahen reacts to Otchere-Darko’s attack on Sophia Akuffo
NDC primaries: Ten 'young' MP aspirants to watch
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters