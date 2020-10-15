Akufo-Addo’s ministers sharing contracts to their children who contribute nothing to NPP – Angry Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Assin Central Lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, is peeved that Ministers under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration are now giving contracts to their children who did not contribute a penny to the development of the party.

“Ministers are giving contracts to their children. I want to ask you, how many of you have your children joining the campaign in this country? We use children of other people to campaign and after the campaign, we throw them away without helping them.” He fumed on NET 2 monitored by MyNewsGh.com



According to him, these Ministers are the reason why Members of Parliament(MPs) are currently struggling in their constituencies because they do not help them by providing them with opportunities that will ensure that they satisfy their constituents.

“Today some MPs are begging like children in their campaigns because the party didn’t help them. The Ministers are selfish and give opportunities to their people. If there is an opportunity available, the Ministers for their parochial interest give the opportunities to their people without giving the MPs and that has been a worry.”



He noted that when the NPP came to power, they ignored the invincible forces and Delta Boys and although they need them now, they cannot go in to look for them because the boys will not be willing to help them out.