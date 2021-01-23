Akufo-Addo’s new cabinet lacks gender sensitivity - MP

Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah

Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah, has raised concerns over the Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial nomination in regards to gender issues.

According to her, the appointment of just 8 women out of 40 ministerial positions is a challenge as it only interprets there is a huge gap with regards to gender issues in the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 21, 2021, submitted to Parliament, names of 27 persons to be vetted and, this has been considered for approval as ministers of state.



Among the list of Ministers eight (8) of the Ministers are women – six Ministers and two Regional Ministers



It's in reaction to this that the MP has said the country has not moved forward in gender equality.



Speaking to GhanaWeb she said, “The new cabinet lacks gender sensitivity. A total of 8 females out of 40 appears as if we are not moving forward with gender issues”.

She also added that she expected new faces in the 2nd administration as a lot of them have been retained.



She said the retaining of these ministers interpret that the Akufo-Addo lacks the ‘men’.



“I expected to see new names but it appears a lot of them were recycled. Does that mean they don't have the men?" she quizzed.



“And yes though I commend him from moving away from the elephant size government of his previous regime, it goes to show that he should have listened to caution earlier and save the nation the huge amount of money spent on previous ministers.” She added.