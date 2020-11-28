Akufo-Addo’s only message is Free SHS – Mahama

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama says President Akufo-Addo’s only campaign message to Ghanaians is free SHS and has no other achievement to sell to the public.

Speaking in an interview with Kwasi Pratt Saturday morning, the former President stated that even the free SHS has been poorly implemented adding that the NDC government will expand and make the free SHS better.



“Akufo-Addo’s only message is free SHS and so he keeps harping on it,” Mr Mahama said adding “even that one has been poorly implemented.”



According to him, claims that he will cancel free SHS is a deliberate misinterpretation from the President to deceive Ghanaians and win sympathy from beneficiaries.

“It is surprising that a lawyer like Akufo-Addo will equate review to mean cancel or abolish…it is just politics…and that is work of someone who is desperate.”



Mr Mahama added his government within one year will end the double-track system and fast track the completion of uncompleted secondary schools to accommodate more students.