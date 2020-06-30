General News

Akufo-Addo’s order to A-G to go on leave amounts to interference – Labour expert

Labour expert, Seth Ablosor, has said the Auditor-General, is insulated from all forms of interference in his line of duty and as such, cannot be subjected to the control of any authority.

His comments come on the back of a directive from the President to the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, to hand over to his deputy and proceed on an accumulated leave of 123 days.



The president premised his decision on Sections 20(1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).



A statement from the presidency Monday explained Mr. Domelevo took only nine days of leave since his appointment in 2014 and that the law enjoins him to take the outstanding leave days.



The development has however attracted mixed reactions from the public, especially the portions of the statement which made reference to a similar directive under the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills

Speaking on 3FM’s Sunrise morning show hosted by Alfred Ocansey, Mr. Ablorso, observed the president directive is a clear inference of his work, something he said, should not happen in law citing the independence of the Auditor-General.



“The Auditor-General is not an employee of the President”, he remarked, emphasizing the point that the AG ought not to have been compelled by the President to proceed on leave.



Political Science lecturer at University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Alidu Seidu, also observed the manner in which the directive came as well as the timing of it raises “suspicions” about the genuineness of the act.

