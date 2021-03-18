Akufo-Addo’s presidency sullied by Domelevo issues – Lloyd Amoah

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo and President Akufo-Addo

Director of the Centre for Asian Studies at the University of Ghana Dr Lloyd Amoah has noted that the ongoing back and forth between the board chair of the Audit Service Professor Edward Duah Agyeman and the former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo has damaged the reputation of the Akufo-Addo administration.

His comments come on the heels of the recent reply given to the Board Chair of the Audit Service Professor Duah Agyeman over a handover request. Mr Domelevo said the request was preposterous



The Board Chair asked him to handover to the acting Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.



In a reply, Mr Domelevo said “This refers to your letter dated 16th March 2021 with reference number AS8/01/Vol.1/20 on the above subject matter. Your request for a handing-over note is preposterous to me because I have been out of the office for more than eight (8) months.



“Furthermore: (1) Paragraph 2 of the letter from the Office of the President dated 29th June 2020 requested that I “hand over all matters relating to the Office of the Auditor-General to Mr. Johnson Akuamuah Asiedu” who has been in charge since 1st July 2020.”



“The letter from the Secretary to the President referred to in (1) above, delivered to me after 4 pm on June 29, 2020, requested that I started the leave on 1st of July 2020 contrary to Section 27 of the Labour Act. The Section provides that at least 30 days notice shall be given to the worker prior to the commencement of the leave.

“The short and unlawful notice from the Presidency notwithstanding, I prepared a handing over note and handed over to the Acting Auditor-General on 30th June 2020 and he has been in charge for over 8 months;



“When I resumed work on the 3rd of March 2021, Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu did not hand over to me with the excuse that the handing-over note was not ready; and After 9 pm of the 3rd March 2021 (the day I resumed work). I received a letter from the Secretary to the President requesting that I proceed on retirement.”



Sharing his perspectives on this development in a Facebook post, Dr Lloyd Amoah said “The Presidency has been badly sullied. The latest of the very public back and forth with the Domelevo is a disaster. Pay attention.”



