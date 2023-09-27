Akufo-Addo's problem is the people around him - Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyeremanten, Independent candidate

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has highlighted a significant issue within President Akufo-Addo's government, attributing it to the people surrounding him.

During a recent interview on UTV, Mr. Kyerematen recounted an incident that shed light on the dynamics at play within the president's inner circle.



According to Kyerematen, following disappointing election results in the Ashanti Region in 2008, Akufo-Addo personally requested Kyerematen to take charge of the region's campaign efforts. It was believed that Kyerematen's popularity in the region could garner more votes for the NPP.



Consequently, he accepted the role and began his campaign in the Ashanti Region.



However, in a surprising turn of events, Kyerematen received another call from President Akufo-Addo within less than a day of campaigning in the Ashanti Region.



The president informed him that certain individuals within his inner circle were demanding Kyerematen's removal from the region, a request to which Kyerematen acquiesced.

Kyerematen stated that this situation has been an ongoing challenge for President Akufo-Addo, with the core issue being "the people around him."



"I went, and in less than a day, Akufo-Addo called to inform me that some people around him have reported that Alan should be removed from the Ashanti Region. "He emphasized that the key challenge lay with the individuals in the president's inner circle, asserting that Akufo-Addo's problem was "the people around him," Kyerematen recalled.





NAY/EA