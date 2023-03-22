8
Akufo-Addo's record in the educational sector is unmatched – Education Minister

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum?resize=720%2C495&ssl=1 Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has touted the achievement of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in the educational sector.

According to him, the achievement of the Akufo-Addo government in the education sector is the best the country has had in the last 14 years.

Speaking to the media in Accra, the minister said that the policies of Akufo-Addo have resulted in an unprecedented rate of transitioning of students to the various levels of education in the country.

“The good people of Ghana know that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is moving full steam ahead in education transformation.

“STEM schools are being oversubscribed, this is under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. If you look at enrolment in Senior High Schools, in 2015, 299,649 (students) were enrolled. In 2022, 465,000 students were enrolled in Senior High Schools.

“Over and over again the accomplishment of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is unmatched… the records of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the last 14 years is unmatched,” he said.

The minister added that people who want to contest the fact that Akufo-Addo’s government has been superior in the educational sector should check the records, which he said are sacred and do not lie.

Watch the minister’s remarks in the video below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



