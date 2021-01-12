Akufo-Addo’s show of arrogance is to prevent the truth in court - Amaliba

Legal practitioner, Abraham Amaliba

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba says the response from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the election petition is not surprising.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the lawyer said the response from the President is a show of arrogance.



Lawyer Amaliba wondered why the President will present such a response when he was the one who first went to the Supreme Court when he rejected the 2012 presidential elections.



In his submission, the lawyer stated that the president and his team should prepare themselves to take the witness box and see what will unfold.



He said the President and the Electoral Commission are uncomfortable because the truth surrounding the polls will be exposed.

Lawyer Amaliba referred to the EC’s response that there was some mathematical error in the declaration although it does not affect the declaration.



“The NPP is uncomfortable, the EC is uncomfortable because the truth will come out when the case begins. What they are afraid of is all about the truth that would be exposed.”



He said no one should be excited that the case has been taken to court.



“These were the same people who went to court in 2012. They told us to go to court and now are claiming that the petition is frivolous and a face-saving gimmick. Is that what Akufo-Addo did in 2012? You see the arrogance! You asked us to go to court and now you are turning around to point accusing fingers at somebody.”