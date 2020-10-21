Akufo-Addo’s strong leadership key to coronavirus success – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has touted President Akufo-Addo’s show of leadership in the fight against the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to him, the President through the management of the country’s COVID response deserves praise for steering the country through the global pandemic.



Speaking at the fourth edition of the Nation Building Update, under the theme “Protecting Lives and Livelihoods in the midst of Crisis”, the Minister emphasized that President Akufo-Addo must be commended for display of excellent leadership even in the face of an external crisis.



“The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will not be possible but for the excellent leadership shown by President Akufo-Addo. He took charge on Sunday evenings with his national update which many of us looked forward to. It is part of the exercise of transparency and in these days that people are getting complacent, draw attention to the risk that is out there particular the risk of a second wave and how to deal with it.



“Right from the onset, the President was at the center of it, listening to experts opinion and managing the country’s COVID response base on science and data. It is this display of leadership that has brought the country where we are,” he said.

Ghana first reported its first cases of the virus in March 2020. This subsequently led to the announcement series of measures by President Akufo-Addo such as the closure of the country’s airport, closure of schools, and the ban on movement in the Greater Accra Region as well as Greater Kumasi.



This the Minister noted that these interventions from the President were timely and helped limit the importation and spread of the virus. He said every intervention taken by the President was taken in order not to put the country at risk.



He noted that though the fight against the virus is not over, Ghanaians should trust the leadership of the President and rally behind him to eliminate the virus in its entirety.