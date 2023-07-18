Akufo-Addo’s tenure made me know what a scam is - Former PNC Dept. Gen. Sec.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mr Haruna Mohammad, a former Deputy General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a scam and expressed his disillusionment with him.

During an interview on The Citizen Show hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, July 14, 2023, Mohammad revealed that he had been deceived into believing that Akufo-Addo was the best thing to happen to Ghana, only to realise that it was all a façade.



According to Mohammad, he had placed his trust in Akufo-Addo as a game changer, but he now believes that the president's vision for the country is focused on looting and sharing among his family members.



Mohammad asserted that Akufo-Addo's claims of protecting the public purse were false and that all the promises the president made while in opposition have turned out to be empty and lacking substance.

In criticising the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mohammad accused the party of being complacent and failing to demonstrate enough determination to regain power.



He expressed disappointment that the NDC has not shown enough anger in response to the misrule and governance issues occurring under President Akufo-Addo's administration.