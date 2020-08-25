General News

Akufo-Addo’s use of ‘dirty lobbyist’ to win 2016 election lands govt in trouble

American PR firm KRL International was contracted by the NPP before the 2016 elections

As Ghana gears towards the 2020 general elections with the two major parties engaging in subtle campaigns, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been dealt a big blow by Open Source Investigators (OSI), an international organisation that provide in-depth research behind political stories.

The team of investigative journalists, researchers, fact-checkers, activists and data experts who supply non-partisan and precise analyses and investigations to make citizens more aware of how politics affects their lives have accused Ghana’s president of illegally using public funds to pay foreign consultants hired to help him win the 2016 election.



Backed by documents in its latest report, OSI revealed how Nana Akufo-Addo hired KRL International, an American PR firm founded and led by Riva Levinson, an alleged specialist in dirty lobbying and influence operations, as a communications and general political consultant for his presidential campaign in June 2016.



“On June the 1st 2016, American PR firm KRL International entered into an agreement with I Am For Nana Foundation, an organization created by Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fund the presidential campaign of Nana Akufo-Addo. According to the registration form filed with the U.S. Department of Justice (which monitor foreign lobbying), the beneficiary of the services provided by KRL was a “foreign political party”, New Patriotic Party,” OSI reported and backed the claim with a document received by the US Department of Justice’s FARA Registration Unit of the National Security Division (NSD/ FARA Registration Unit).



The document bears the signature and address of the current finance minister and cousin of the president, Ken Ofori Atta, who was then the director of I Am For Nana Foundation. Chris Beatty signed on behalf of KRL as managing director.



The agreement’s aim, as recorded in the document, was to “support free and fair elections in Ghana in support of Nana Akufo-Addo Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party”. The communication strategy was to “provide in-country support as required and appropriate throughout the electoral process”. The entire campaign of Akufo-Addo was ran by KRL as detailed on the firm’s website www.krlinternational.com/case-study-ghana-election.

“The fee specified in the contract was 7,500 USD per month without expenses, but the payments were much higher. By January 31, 2017, I Am For Nana Foundation had already paid KRL more than 100,000 USD for “consulting services and travel related expenses”,” OSI reported with payment documentation received by the NSD/ FARA Registration Unit.



Per the report, the alleged criminality was detected in the Amendment of contract filed by KRL with US regulators after Akufo-Addo had won the December 2016 presidential elections and an extension of contract was signed on February 27, 2017, after he had assumed office.



“A contract extension was signed on February 27, 2017. The beneficiary (NPP) and purpose (supporting Nana Addo) remained the same. But the payments were no longer made by a private entity, I Am For Nana Foundation; they were now made by the Office of the President-elect for Ghana, using public funds,” OSI reported and added a document of the Amendment.



