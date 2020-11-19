Akufo-Addo’s views on Amidu’s commitment to work hasn’t changed – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s views on Martin Amidu as someone who is committed to his work has not changed.

‘’ First of all, we must be quite clear, what we think of Mr Amidu as a person and his commitment to this country as expressed by the president has not changed or diminished in any way,” he said in an interview with Berla Mundi on Elections 360 on TV3 Wednesday, November 18.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said that the President has not dropped his admiration for Amidu in spite of his resignation as Special Prosecutor.



‘’We continue to hold Mr. Amidu in high esteem, it was our wish that he will be a strong pillar in the exercise of further fighting corruption,” he said.



Mr Amidu resigned on Monday, November 16 after citing a number of reasons for his resignation, including interference from the presidency and non-payment of emoluments due him.



He said in his letter to the president that “It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment).

But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has vehemently denied interfering with the work of the Mr Amidu.



“Your accusation of interference with your functions simply on account of the meeting the president held with you is perplexing.



“In exercise of what you considered to be your powers under Act 959, you had voluntarily proceeded to produce the Agyapa Report.



“The president had no hand in your work. Without prompting from any quarter within the Executive., you delivered a letter purporting to be a copy of your report to the president.