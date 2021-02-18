Akufo-Addo’s youngest ministerial nominees: Jinapor, Dame and co.

Samuel Abu Jinapor is the youngest minister-nominee

Calls for youth representation at the top level of government have over the years been made by pro-youth groups and governance experts.

The exuberance of the youth, their embracement of technology and ability to easily adapt to changing trends have been pointed out as qualities that qualify them for key positions in government.



In President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term, some relatively young politicians were given nods to handle key sectors.



In his second term also, he has nominated a number of young people who it is believed have promising political careers.



Below are five of the youngest ministerial nominees in Akufo-Addo’s second term



Minister Ussif

Following his performance at the National Service Secretariat where he is credited with digitizing the operations of the scheme, Mustapha Ussif has been rewarded with nomination to serve as Minister of Youth and Sports.



He is a first time MP for the Yagaba-Kubori constituency in the North East Region.



Born on August 16, 1979, Mustapha Yussif will turn 42 later this year. He is yet to undergo vetting and get subsequent approval or otherwise from Parliament.



Godfred Dame



Born on June 5, 1979, Godfred Dame will turn 42 in three months.

He was a bright spot in the Akufo-Addo’s first four years where he served as deputy Attorney-General, he has duly been rewarded with a substantive post as Attorney General and Minister of Justice.



He represented the government in some high-profile cases and won. The latest of such cases is the ruling by a Ho High Court on the SALL situation where he persuaded the Supreme Court to reverse the injunction.



He has already been vetted and was grilled among others on the Agyapa and Ameri deals and the state of Ghana’s legal education.



Sara Adwoa Safo



Adwoa Safo is the third youngest among the 30 sector ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

She is crossing from the defunct Procurement Ministry to the Ministry of Children, Gender and Social Protection.



Born on December 28, 1981, Adwoa Safo will turn 40, three days after Jesus’ birth.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah



Oppong-Nkrumah has transitioned from journalism to politics quite remarkably and has since becoming Information Minister seen his stock rise.



The Ofoase-Ayirebi MP was born on April 5, 1982 which means in two months he will be 39.

He is the second youngest on the list.



Abu Jinapor



The younger brother of NDC MP, Samuel Jinapor is coming out of the Jubilee House where he was a Deputy Chief of Staff in Akufo-Addo’s first term to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



He is a first time MP from the Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region.



His 38th birthday will be marked on April 22, 2021