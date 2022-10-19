4
Akufo-Addo's 'your threats don't frighten me' comment- Kwabre chiefs, residents to cut ties with NPP - Asante Youth

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo In The Studios Of OTEC FM.png President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The chiefs and people of Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region have hinted at announcing their decision to sever relationships with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over President Nana Akufo-Addo’s reaction to the state of their roads.

The chiefs were expected to meet on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, over the president’s reaction to their ‘No Road, No Vote’ threat to the government.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 17 October 2022, called the bluff of residents of Afigya Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region, who recently threatened to vote against the governing New Patriotic Party in the next elections if their bad roads are not fixed.

The constituency is a heavy supporter of the NPP. It delivered about 80,000 votes for the party in the 2020 polls.

Directly responding to a specific question about the threats of the constituents when he appeared on OTEC FM in Kumasi on the second day of his four-day visit to the region, Mr Akufo-Addo retorted: “No problem,” adding: “I’m saying people make those kinds of threats; me, they don’t frighten me.”

“Somebody votes for you, somebody supports you because they want you to do things for them. I understand that. There’s no need for people to threaten that: ‘If I don’t do this, then that and that’,” the president noted.

Asked if he will fix the road nonetheless, Mr Akufo-Addo answered: “Of course, I’ll do it but if it comes to voting and you decide to vote for the NDC, it is your own matter, it is not my business.”

A spokesperson for a group called Asante Youth, who is also the Unit Committee Chairman of the Antoa Electoral Area, Mr Akwasi Amaning, told Emmanuel Quarshie, the host of Accra100.5FM's morning show, Ghana Yensom, on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, that the president’s reaction to their concern is unfortunate.

He explained that the chiefs feel insulted by the president’s reaction to their plea.

He said, as people who played a role in ensuring the NPP secured its second term in government, they will advise themselves going forward.

He said this should not have come from the president, adding that the president is an elderly man who should have known better.

Source: classfmonline.com
