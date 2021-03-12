Akufo-Addo sacked Dumelovo to cover Govt’s corrupt deals – ASEPA

Daniel Yao Domelevo, former Auditor-General

Executive Director of pressure group Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson says the Akufo-Addo administration forcibly retired former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo, to cover up its corrupt deals.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government deliberately pursued Domelovo to oust him from office after he exposed the corruption in the Kroll and Associates deal which implicated former Senior Minister Yaw Safo Maafo.



This comes after Domelovo was retired by President Akufo-Addo almost two years after an Auditor General’s findings in 2019 accused the government of paying a private firm, Kroll and Associates US$1 million for no work done.



Domelevo had indicted the Ministry of Finance and the Senior Minister accusing them of contracting Kroll Associates in 2017 to recover assets from identified wrongdoers; investigate allegations of wrongdoing among others, paid the company an amount of US$1 million (equivalent of GH¢4,890,000), yet there was no evidence of work done.

The Senior Minister and four other officials from the Ministry of Finance sued to clear their names in relation to what was said to be breaches of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) that resulted in their payment of US$1 million to a private UK firm, Kroll and Associates.



The High court last October cleared Osafo Maafo and five other who were accused in a surcharge issued by Domelevo.