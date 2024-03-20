Akufo-Addo sacks Akim-Oda MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of the Municipal Chief Executive for Akim-Oda, Victoria Adu Birim.

The announcement was made through a statement signed by the Minister of State, O.B Amoah.



The statement dated March 19, 2024, cited Article 243 (3)(b) of the Constitution and Section 20(3) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936) as the legal basis for the president's decision.



Following this development, Victoria Adu Birim is directed to hand over her official duties to the Regional Minister.



Additionally, the Eastern Regional Minister is tasked with the interim oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly until a new Municipal Chief Executive is confirmed.



“I wish to inform you that, in accordance with Article 243 (3)(b) of the Constitution and Section 20(3) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936), His Excellency the President has revoked your appointment as Municipal Chief Executive.

"Consequently, you are to hand over your duties to the Hon. Regional Minister who will exercise oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly until confirmation of a new Municipal Chief Executive.



"By a copy of this letter, the Hon. Regional Minister is requested to take oversight responsibility of the municipal assembly pending confirmation of a news municipal chief executive. On behalf of H.E. President, I wish to thank you for your service to the state,” the statement read.



NW/OGB



