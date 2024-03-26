Akufo-Addo sacks Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive

Daniel Noble Awumey has been relieved of his post as MCE for Hohoe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of Daniel Noble Awumey as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

The dismissal was conveyed through official correspondence dated Monday, March 25, 2024.



The notice signed by O.B Amoah, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, cited constitutional and legislative provisions as the grounds for this action.



Referring to Article 243 (3) (b) of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936), the letter outlined the basis for the termination of Awuley's appointment.



Furthermore, the letter instructed Awumey to hand over his duties to the Regional Minister, who will oversee the Municipal Assembly until a new Municipal Chief Executive is confirmed.



In tandem with this decision, President Akufo-Addo has appointed Francis Fiakpui as the successor to the vacant position.



"...His Excellency the President of the Republic has revoked your appointment as Municipal Chief Executive for Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

"Consequently, you are to hand over your duties to the Hon. Regional Minister who will exercise oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly until the confirmation of a new Municipal Chief Executive," portions of the letter dated March 25, 2024, read.



