Akufo-Addo said nothing new, recycled old promises in empty SONA- CPP

The CPP have questioned the president's silence on LGBTQ+

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has described the President’s State of The Nation Address as an empty address of the state.

According to the CPP, the President didn’t present the true state of the nation but rather recycled his unfulfilled promises and read it to the people of Ghana.



The CPP indicates that the condition the Ghanaian finds him/herself is stinking and deplorable such that several youth have graduated from the various Tertiary Institutions but do not find well paying jobs.



Apart from the rising unemployment rate, circumstances of the ordinary Ghanaian, spread across the entirety of our beloved nation, has worsened by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of neo-liberal economic policies which continue to be implemented by the NPP.

The CPP expressed shock at the President’s failure to mention anything on the ragging debate on LGBTQI which seems to be altering the socio economic fabric of Ghana.



“The CPP, abhors LGBT+ orientation and its looming scourge trying to overtake the socio – cultural fabric of our society, what is surprising is that the President did not state the position of government on the matter especially at a forum where he was present before the representatives of the people. The CPP also believe that the President could have told the nation how the campaign promise of One Million Ghana Cedis per Constituency is being implemented and how the money (Task Payers) has been utilised.”



The party used the opportunity to call on the people of Ghana to come back to the CPP which believes in taking the country forward.