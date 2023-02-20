Akufo-Addo saves Ghana GH¢6.5m – Ablakwa commends president for using Ghana’s jet

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (left), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo descending from presidential jet (right)

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for using Ghana’s presidential jet for his trips to Germany and Ethiopia.

In a tweet shared on Monday, February 20, 2023, the MP said that the president’s decision not to use a luxury private jet for his recent trip has saved the country almost GH¢6.5 million.



He added that if Akufo-Addo had been consistent in using the presidential jet for his travels, he will have saved Ghana a lot of money and possibly averted the current economic crisis in the country.



“I can confirm from our unimpeachable tracking that for President Akufo-Addo's latest travel to the Munich Security Conference and AU meetings in Addis Ababa, he used Ghana's Presidential Jet (Dassault Falcon 900 EX) for the entire 17hr:53min flight time. He returned to Accra at 11:40 pm last night.



“By this commendable conduct, and having regard for the current luxury VIP private jet market rate, the President has saved the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer some €480,000 (GH¢6.5 million) by avoiding his favourite profligate luxury chartered jet.



“This is the prudent presidential conduct Ghanaians have been demanding for years- a sensitive and frugal leadership which could have saved Ghana over GH¢100million and perhaps averted the current economic crisis,” parts of the MPs tweet read.

Ablakwa added that it is his hope that President Akufo-Addo will continue to use the presidential jet till he leaves office for the sake of the country.



View the MPs’ tweet below:



Our unimpeachable tracking of Prez Akufo-Addo’s latest foreign travels to Germany & Ethiopia reveal that he used Ghana’s Presidential Jet for the entire duration.



His commendable conduct saves the suffering taxpayer some GHS6.5million.



This is what Ghanaians have been demanding pic.twitter.com/4QgfCrxo18 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) February 20, 2023

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/DO