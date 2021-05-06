Akufo-Addo seeks Parliament approval as he accepts Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng

President Akufo-Addo has written to Parliament seeking for approval for Kissi Agybeng

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to seek Parliament's approval for the new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, following the acceptance of the resignation of the the former AG, Martin Amidu, the president was required to make a new appointment.



"It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation from office of Mr. Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor on 16th November 2020, and, in accordance with section 13(8) of the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), is required to appoint a replacement within six (6) months of the position becoming vacant.



"To this end, the Attorney General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, on 16th April 2021, nominated Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, under section 13(3) of Act 959, to the President for consideration as the second occupant of the Office of Special Prosecutor," the statement read.

The statement also gave a brief background to the nominee, stating that Kissi Agyebeng is "eminently qualified to become Special Prosecutor."



With the hope that Parliament will "expedite the confirmation process of Mr. Kissi Agyebeng," the statement sought the Speaker of Parliament's role in getting approval for the appointment.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the nomination of Mr. Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor, and has bby letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, dated 29th April 2021, sought Parliament's approval of the appointment.