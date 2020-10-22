Akufo-Addo sends condolence to victims of collapsed church building

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, October 22, 2020, sent out condolence to families of the 15 persons who lost their lives in the collapse of the Church of Prosperity building at Akyem Batabi.

Akufo-Addo, on behalf of the government of Ghana, also sent out a speedy recovery message to survivors of the incident which took place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



A total of 15 persons have so far been confirmed dead with several others sustaining various forms of injuries after the 3-storey building caved in at the time of worship.



On the back of this development, the founder of the Church of Prosperity, Prophet Akoa Isaac, has since been arrested and assisting with Police investigations.

On behalf of Government and the people of Ghana, I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 15 persons who lost their lives tragically in the church building that collapsed at Akim Batabi near Oda. I wish the 8 injured persons a speedy recovery. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 22, 2020