Akufo-Addo sends special message to Mali

Source: Peace FM

The Minister of National Security, Mr. Albert Kan Dapaah, on Thursday, delivered a special message from the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Mali’s Interim President, Colonel Assimï Goita, in Bamako.

Mr. Kan-Dapaah led a delegation from Accra, which held extensive discussions behind closed doors with Col. Goita on security in West Africa and the Sahel.



Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mr. Kan-Dapaah said Ghana has had long historical and bilateral relations with Mali dating back to the early post-colonial years, and was therefore interested in the welfare and progress of the Malian people.



“We did talk about how we can be of help to each other because a fire in your neighbour’s house has to be of concern to you,” he said.

Col. Goita, he said, extended “warm greetings” to President Akufo-Addo, adding that Ghana looked forward to further engagements with Mali.



Members of the delegation included Maj. Gen Adu-Amanfoh, Ambassador Kwabena Osei-Danquah, Special Adviser to the Foreign Ministry, Mr. Benedict Dere, Executive Secretary of the Accra Initiative, and Mr. Napoleon Abdulai, Ghana’s Ambassador in Mali.