Akufo-Addo setting a dangerous precedent over refusal to sign anti-LGBT bill - Speaker

The speaker of parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed frustration over President Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to the anti-gay bill passed by parliament, stating that the president is setting dangerous precedents that threaten the integrity and functionality of democratic institutions.

According to Bagbin, the president's behaviour undermines the spirit of cooperative governance and mutual respect for the arms of government.



He emphasized that such actions deviate from established democratic practices and risk undermining the foundational principles enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.



“The behaviour exhibited by the Presidency in refusing to accept the transmission of this bill not only deviates from established democratic practices but also undermines the spirit of cooperative governance and mutual respect for the arms of government.



“This is a principle that forms the cornerstone of our political system. Such actions, if left unchecked, risk setting dangerous precedents that threaten the integrity and functionality of our democratic institutions,” he said.



He added, “To situate this statement in the appropriate context, it is crucial to acknowledge a disturbing pattern emerging from the Executive branch, which points to a concerning disregard for the foundational principles enshrined in the Constitution, 1992.”

Background



In a statement released on Monday, March 18, 2024, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, urged parliament to refrain from transmitting the recently passed Anti-LGBT+ Bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for assent.



The presidency cited two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction against the Bill before the Supreme Court.



He disclosed that the Attorney-General had informed President Akufo-Addo via a letter dated March 18, 2024, regarding the pending legal actions.



“It has come to the attention of this Office that while the President and other senior officials of the Presidency were at Peduase for a Cabinet Retreat on Thursday, 14th March 2024, you attempted to submit the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024 (the "Bill") to Jubilee House for the President to signify his assent or otherwise to the Bill.

“This Office is aware of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction, both filed on 7th March 2024 in the Supreme Court in Dr. Amanda Odoi v. The Speaker of Parliament and The Attorney-General (J1/13/2023) and Richard Sky v. The Parliament of Ghana and The Attorney-General (31/9/2024) respectively, to restrain you and Parliament from transmitting the Bill to the President and also to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter,” part of the statement said.



