Akufo-Addo shocked I haven’t received any contract since 2021 – Ken Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed that he has not received a government contract since 2021.

Agyapong has been severally accused by party insiders of benefitting from government contracts but turns around to blast the government when he is unhappy over internal issues.



He, however, stated in an interview on Kessben TV (September 18) that since 2021, he has came close to getting only one contract with the Energy Ministry, which process was cancelled at a point.



“Those going around that Kennedy Agyapong has been given contracts, I met president and told him that from 2021, with all that I have done for the NPP, I haven’t gotten any contract. He said ‘what?’



“Ask NAPO, even at the energy ministry where I am strong (as Ghana Gas Board Chair), I was given a contract that was torpedoed at the Central Tender Review Committee level,” Agyapong lamented.



He reiterated that despite being the subject of intimidation along with the blocking of his businesses, “I have kept quiet. I insist that since we came into power… ask NAPO, when I met the old man and told him, he was shocked,” he added.





