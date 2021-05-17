Akufo-Addo should be the last old man to be President in Ghana – Captain Smart

Captain Smart

Radio personality Godsbrain Blessed Captain Smart is of the opinion that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the last old man to lead Ghana.

According to him, the world has evolved and progressed to a stage that Ghana needs people who have an understanding of the times in order to make life better for the youth.



“Ghana’s youth must understand and I’ve said it that after Nana Addo the youth will not vote for any other old man again,” he told KSM on the KSM show.

Captain Smart used the opportunity to call on Ghanaian youth to put their future into their own hands indicating that there are several opportunities available to them and therefore they should not wait to be employed in order to make their lives better.



“Don’t wait for someone to employ you. There are opportunities on even Facebook. People are making over $5,000 monthly, take advantage of some of these opportunities to make life better for you.”