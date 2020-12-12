Akufo-Addo should run a smart government in his second term – Kwaku Azar

Legal Luminary, Professor Kwaku Asare

Legal Luminary, Professor Kwaku Asare known widely as Kwaku Azar has advised the President of Ghana to run a smart government if he intends to leave a lasting legacy.

According to him, as the President contemplates on his new team for a second term in government, he finds it prudent that the president will introduce new faces in his government.



“If I was advising the President, I’d dare him to be different and build a legacy of running a smart government, known for doing more with less,” he said in a post on Facebook.



Adding that “In that vein, we would have started with 20 ministers for the underlisted ministries. All the 20 ministers will be non-parliamentarians. To fulfill, the constitutional requirement, each will have a “deputy” (called Minister of State Deputants) who is an MP”.

Prof. Azar indicates that although he offered similar advise in the President’s first term but the advise was not taken, he is hopeful that the President in his final term as President will take decisions that will ensure that he leaves a lasting legacy.



“I know his excellency rejected my March 15, 2017 advice on running a smart government. Nothing that I saw in the last 4 years has changed my mind. So I offer the same advice as he contemplates a new team. I will also add that he needs fresh faces, not just as ministers but also as staff. Da Yie!”



